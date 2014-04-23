FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Amari: Briefed PM Abe on trade talks before Obama arrival
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
April 23, 2014 / 9:49 AM / 3 years ago

Japan Amari: Briefed PM Abe on trade talks before Obama arrival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari said on Wednesday that he briefed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on trade talks with the United States shortly before President Barack Obama was to arrive for a state visit.

Amari, speaking to reporters after negotiating with U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman, declined to comment on the substance of the talks.

The bilateral talks, focusing on Japan’s agricultural market and both countries’ car markets, are key to concluding a multilateral Pacific trade pact.

Both sides have said the summit is not a deadline for the bilateral trade talks but experts say that if Obama and Abe do not announce substantive progress now, the impetus for a deal could wane.

Reporting by Takaya Yamaguchi; Writing by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Edmund Klamann

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.