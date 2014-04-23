Froman in Japan early, seen meeting economy minister for talks: Kyodo

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Trade Representative Michael Froman has arrived in Japan, Kyodo news agency said on Wednesday, and is expected to meet Japanese Economy Minister Akira Amari for talks towards a key two-way trade pact later in the day.

It was not clear when Froman had arrived in Tokyo. He had been expected to accompany U.S. President Barack Obama, who is set to arrive on Wednesday evening. U.S. officials had said he and Amari might join Obama and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for dinner.

A U.S. embassy spokesman could not immediately confirm the report.