Senior U.S. Treasury official to visit Japan, meet BOJ governor

TOKYO (Reuters) - U.S. Under Secretary for International Affairs Nathan Sheets will visit Japan this week to discuss policies to boost global demand with senior government officials, including the Bank of Japan governor, the U.S. Treasury Department said.

The top U.S. official for international affairs will meet with BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda and Tatsuo Yamazaki, Japan’s vice finance minister for international affairs, on Friday, the Treasury Department announced in Washington on Tuesday.

During the four-day visit from Wednesday, Sheets will hold discussions “about the U.S. and Japanese economies, regional and global economic outlook, and policies to boost regional growth and global demand,” it said.

The meetings are closed to the media.