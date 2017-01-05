FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
8 months ago
U.S. Navy to deploy advanced early warning aircraft to Japan
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
Along the path of totality
Rare total solar eclipse spreads wonder across United States
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
January 5, 2017 / 10:03 AM / 8 months ago

U.S. Navy to deploy advanced early warning aircraft to Japan

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - The U.S. Navy on Thursday said it will deploy its latest advanced early warning aircraft to Japan to bolster air defences, deterring potential missile attacks and intrusions by stealth aircraft.

The Northrop Grumman Corp E-2D Advanced Hawkeye deployment is part of a U.S. military pivot to Asia of its most advanced aircraft and ships to counter China's growing military strength.

The move, although planned before the U.S. election, comes amid fresh tension between the United States and Japan as President-elect Donald Trump questions the longstanding One-China policy.

"The Advanced Hawkeye’s suite of systems allow it to act as the 'digital quarterback' of the fleet, collecting and distributing the tactical picture to command centers and other assets," the U.S. Navy said in a press release.

The aircraft, designed to operate from aircraft carriers, will be based at the U.S. Marine Corps Air Station in Iwakuni in western Japan. It can act as a networked battle management platform, guiding other aircraft and ships to fire on incoming threats.

The Navy did not give a specific number, but a squadron typically includes between 12 and 24 aircraft. The new aircrafts replace an older version, the E-2s.

U.S. military units in Japan have also been among the first to receive other advanced equipment, including the Boeing Co's P-8A Poseidon submarine hunting patrol aircraft and Lockheed Martin Corp's F-35 stealth fighter.

Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Clarence Fernandez

