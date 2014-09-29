FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Additional people found with cardiopulmonary arrest on Japan volcano: Kyodo
September 29, 2014 / 5:34 AM / 3 years ago

Additional people found with cardiopulmonary arrest on Japan volcano: Kyodo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Rescuers have found additional people with cardiopulmonary arrest at the summit of the Japanese volcano that erupted at the weekend, Kyodo news agency said on Monday, but could not immediately confirm their deaths.

Four people have been declared dead after Saturday’s sudden eruption rained smoke and ash on climbers on Mount Ontake and at least 27 were presumed dead prior to Monday in Japan’s first fatal volcanic eruption since 1991.

Japan relies on medical examinations for a formal confirmation of death.

Reporting by Elaine Lies; Editing by Chris Gallagher

