Japan to see warmer to normal weather in Sept-Nov
August 23, 2012 / 6:35 AM / in 5 years

Japan to see warmer to normal weather in Sept-Nov

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will see mostly warmer-than-average to normal weather from September to November, potentially increasing electricity and gasoline demand for air-conditioning, official forecaster Japan Meteorological Agency said on Thursday.

The heat wave in Japan’s eastern and western regions has lifted power demand this week, but there were no immediate concerns for a shortage thanks to power-saving efforts at a time when most nuclear reactors remain shut following last year’s earthquake and tsunami that wrecked the Fukushima nuclear plant.

Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo area, will have a 40 percent chance of higher-than-average temperatures for the period, the weather agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.

The following table gives the temperature forecast for coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average (previous forecasts in parentheses). Okinawa, Amami refer to Okinawa and Amami islands in southwestern Japan.

Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori; Editing by Chang-Ran Kim

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
