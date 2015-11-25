FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to see average to warmer weather during December-February
#Environment
November 25, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Japan to see average to warmer weather during December-February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A man holding onto an umbrella as he cycles in heavy rain caused by typhoon Etau in Tokyo's business district September 9, 2015. REUTERS/Toru Hanai

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will see mostly average to warmer weather from December to February, the official forecaster said on Wednesday.

Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo area, will have a 50 percent chance of higher-than-average temperatures for the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.

The table below gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to those islands in southwestern Japan.

Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
