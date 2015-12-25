FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to see average to warmer weather during January-March: forecaster
#Environment
December 25, 2015 / 5:35 AM / 2 years ago

Japan to see average to warmer weather during January-March: forecaster

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sun sets over the skyline after a warm winter day in Tokyo, Japan, December 11, 2015. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will see mostly average to warmer weather from January to March, the official forecaster said on Friday.

Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo area, will have a 50 percent chance of higher-than-average temperatures for the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.

The table below gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to those islands in southwestern Japan.

Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Paul Tait

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
