7 months ago
North Japan digs out after storm dumps up to two meters of snow
January 13, 2017 / 9:35 AM / 7 months ago

North Japan digs out after storm dumps up to two meters of snow

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Residents of northern Japan began digging out on Friday after a winter storm dumped up to two meters (7 ft) of snow and forecasters warned of further falls, including sub-zero weather in Tokyo.

A 61-year-old woman was found dead on Thursday under a pile of snow in front of her home in Yamagata prefecture on Honshu island, Japanese media reported.

Television footage showed residents across northern and western Japan shoveling snow outside their houses and off rooftops on Friday.

The cold front was expected to bring "alarming amounts of snowfall" over the weekend, including sub-zero temperatures in the capital Tokyo, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

Reporting by Reuters Television, editing by Darren Schuettler and Nick Macfie

