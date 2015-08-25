FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan to see average to warmer weather during September-November
August 25, 2015

Japan to see average to warmer weather during September-November

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will see mostly average to warmer weather from September to November, the official forecaster said on Tuesday.

Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo area, will have a 50 percent chance of higher-than-average temperatures for the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.

The table below gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to those islands in southwestern Japan.

North Japan Below Average Above

Sep-Nov 20 40 40

Sep 30 30 40

Oct 20 40 40

Nov 20 40 40

East Japan Below Average Above

Sep-Nov 20 30 50

Sep 30 30 40

Oct 20 40 40

Nov 20 30 50

West Japan Below Average Above

Sep-Nov 20 40 40

Sep 30 30 40

Oct 30 40 30

Nov 20 30 50

Okinawa, Amami Below Average Above

Sep-Nov 20 40 40

Sep 30 40 30

Oct 30 40 30

Nov 20 30 50

Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

