Japan to see average to warmer weather during June-Aug

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will see mostly average to warmer weather from June to August, the official forecaster said on Wednesday.
Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo area, will have a 40 percent chance of higher-than-average temperatures for the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.
The table below gives the temperature forecast for the coming months in terms of the percentage below average, average or above average, with Okinawa, Amami referring to those islands in southwestern Japan.
North Japan Below Average Above
Jun-Aug 20 40 40
Jun 20 40 40
Jul 30 40 30
Aug 30 30 40
East Japan Below Average Above
Jun-Aug 20 40 40
Jun 20 40 40
Jul 30 40 30
Aug 20 40 40
West Japan Below Average Above
Jun-Aug 20 30 50
Jun 20 40 40
Jul 30 40 30
Aug 20 30 50
Okinawa, Amami Below Average Above
Jun-Aug 10 30 60
Jun 10 30 60
Jul 20 30 50
Aug 20 30 50
Reporting by Fumika Inoue; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath