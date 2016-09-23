Japan to see average to warmer weather during October-December

A rainbow is seen over the parliament building in Tokyo, Japan, July 4, 2016.

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan will see mostly average to warmer weather from October to December, the official forecaster said on Friday.

Eastern Japan, including the most densely populated Tokyo area, will have a 40 percent chance of warmer-than-average temperatures for the period, the Japan Meteorological Agency said in its monthly three-month forecast.

Meanwhile, West Japan and Okinawa/Amami will have 40 percent chance of colder-than average temperatures in December.