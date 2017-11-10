Japan sees 60 percent chance of La Niña pattern emerging by end of winter

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Friday that some characteristics of a La Niña weather pattern are continuing and that it sees a 60 percent chance of La Niña weather conditions emerging by the end of winter.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said last month that there were growing signs of a La Niña pattern emerging as sea water temperatures being monitored near the equator in the Pacific Ocean were now cooler than their benchmark levels.

At that time, it predicted a 50 percent chance a La Niña would emerge by winter.