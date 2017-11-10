FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan sees 60 percent chance of La Niña pattern emerging by end of winter
Sections
Featured
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Behind Monsanto's weed-killer crisis
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Commodities
OPEC opens door to U.S.-Asia trade for battered crude shippers
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
Technology
Google supports U.S. efforts to disclose buyers of political ads
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Environment
November 10, 2017 / 6:55 AM / in 9 minutes

Japan sees 60 percent chance of La Niña pattern emerging by end of winter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan’s weather bureau said on Friday that some characteristics of a La Niña weather pattern are continuing and that it sees a 60 percent chance of La Niña weather conditions emerging by the end of winter.

The Japan Meteorological Agency said last month that there were growing signs of a La Niña pattern emerging as sea water temperatures being monitored near the equator in the Pacific Ocean were now cooler than their benchmark levels.

At that time, it predicted a 50 percent chance a La Niña would emerge by winter.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Richard Borsuk

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.