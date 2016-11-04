FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Japan says halts SBS feed wheat auctions to revise rules
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
BOXING
Mayweather stops fading McGregor with 10th round TKO
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
Brexit
Britain to urge EU to show 'imagination' in Brexit talks
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
'Sustainable' funds lag behind booming ETFs
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Commodities
November 4, 2016 / 10:31 AM / 10 months ago

Japan says halts SBS feed wheat auctions to revise rules

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture has halted its simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auctions used for feed wheat imports because the auction system is being reviewed to improve transparency, an ministry official said on Friday.

Japan, under the state trading scheme, buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing overseas millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

"We have temporarily halted the SBS auction since the middle of October as we need to revise the system to make it more transparent," Hideo Kawakami, deputy director of grain trade and operations at the ministry, told Reuters on Friday.

No date has been set for the resumption of the SBS auction, he added.

But the ministry conducted a regular auction for feed wheat and barley late last month to meet demand from buyers, and it plans to carry out more regular auctions if needed, until the revised SBS rule is put in place, Kawakami said.

The ministry conducted an SBS auction for feed wheat almost every week for the last six years until Oct. 12.

Reporting by Yuka Obayashi; Editing by Tom Hogue

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.