Japan says halts SBS feed wheat auctions to revise rules

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's Ministry of Agriculture has halted its simultaneous buy and sell (SBS) auctions used for feed wheat imports because the auction system is being reviewed to improve transparency, an ministry official said on Friday.

Japan, under the state trading scheme, buys and sells its feed wheat and barley via so-called SBS auctions, in which end-users and importers specify the origin, price and quantity of grain, allowing overseas millers to meet their varied needs for the feed grain.

"We have temporarily halted the SBS auction since the middle of October as we need to revise the system to make it more transparent," Hideo Kawakami, deputy director of grain trade and operations at the ministry, told Reuters on Friday.

No date has been set for the resumption of the SBS auction, he added.

But the ministry conducted a regular auction for feed wheat and barley late last month to meet demand from buyers, and it plans to carry out more regular auctions if needed, until the revised SBS rule is put in place, Kawakami said.

The ministry conducted an SBS auction for feed wheat almost every week for the last six years until Oct. 12.