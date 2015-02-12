FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Japan January wholesale prices rise 0.3 percent year on year
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
China calls digital tokens risky, two bitcoin platforms to shut
#Business News
February 12, 2015 / 12:35 AM / 3 years ago

Japan January wholesale prices rise 0.3 percent year on year

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A man takes a look at a sandal next to sign reading "closing store sale" at a shoe store at Ameyoko shopping district in Tokyo August 12, 2009. REUTERS/Yuriko Nakao

TOKYO, (Reuters) - Japanese wholesale prices rose 0.3 percent in the year to January, Bank of Japan data showed on Thursday.[JPCGPY=ECI]

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 1.1 percent annual increase and follows a 1.8 percent annual increase in December.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- fell 0.4 percent from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, fell 1.6 percent from a year earlier.

Details were as follows (preliminary, with percentage change; economists’ median forecast in parentheses;

previous figures may be revised):

JAN DEC NOV JAN INDEX

Year-on-year +0.3 (+1.1) +1.8 +2.6 103.3

Mth-on-mth -1.3 (-0.6) -0.5 -0.3

To view the full tables, go to

here

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
