FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan October wholesale prices rise 2.5 percent year on year
Sections
Featured
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Puerto Rico
Trump scrambles to convince Americans he can handle Puerto Rico crisis
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
Military option not preferred: Trump
North Korea
Military option not preferred: Trump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
November 12, 2013 / 11:57 PM / 4 years ago

Japan October wholesale prices rise 2.5 percent year on year

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A woman buys eggs at a wholesale shop in Kawasaki, nearby Tokyo, January 11, 2011. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese wholesale prices rose 2.5 percent in the year to October, Bank of Japan

data showed on Wednesday.JPCGPY=ECI

The rise in the corporate goods price index (CGPI), which measures the price companies charge each

other for their goods and services, compares with the median market forecast for a 2.5 percent annual increase and

follows a 2.2 percent annual increase in September.

Overall final goods prices -- the prices of finished products charged to businesses -- rose 2.5 percent

from a year earlier.

Domestic final goods prices, which loosely track the consumer price index, rose 0.3 percent from a year

earlier.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.