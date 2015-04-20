Japanese PM Abe makes ritual offering at Yasukuni shrine

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Tuesday sent a ritual offering to a controversial Tokyo shrine for war dead, Jiji news agency said, a day before he makes remarks at an international summit that will be watched for his stance on Japan’s wartime history.

The tone of his comments at the Asia-Africa summit in Jakarta on Wednesday could determine whether he meets Chinese leader Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the conference, the latest sign of a possible thaw in Tokyo’s troubled ties with Beijing.

There have been concerns that Abe wants to tone down past apologies for Japan’s wartime aggression.