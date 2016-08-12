FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Japanese PM Abe will not visit war-dead shrine on WW2 anniversary: Jiji
August 12, 2016 / 1:19 AM / a year ago

Japanese PM Abe will not visit war-dead shrine on WW2 anniversary: Jiji

Visitors pray at the Yasukuni Shrine in Tokyo, Japan, April 21, 2016.Issei Kato

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will not visit a controversial shrine for war dead in Tokyo on the anniversary of Japan's defeat in World War Two defeat, Jiji news agency has reported.

However, Abe plans to send a ritual offering to the Yasukuni Shrine to mark the anniversary on Monday, Jiji reported on Thursday. The shrine honors 14 Japanese leaders convicted as war criminals and is seen in China and South Korea as a symbol of Tokyo's wartime militarism.

Abe has not visited the shrine in person since December 2013, which he said he did to show respect for those who died for their country.

Japan's new defense minister, Tomomi Inada, has declined to say whether she would visit the shrine because it was a matter of conscience.

Inada, a close ally of Abe and a supporter of revamping Japan's pacifist constitution, had made regular visits to Yasukuni in the past.

Masahiro Imamura, the minister for reconstruction of disaster-stricken areas, visited the shrine on Thursday and said he prayed for Japan's peace and prosperity, Kyodo news agency reported.

Ties between China and Japan, Asia's two largest economies, have been strained of late after a growing number of Chinese coastguard and other government ships sailed near disputed islets in the East China Sea, called the Senkaku in Japan and Diaoyu in China.

Reporting by Kaori Kaneko; Editing by Paul Tait

