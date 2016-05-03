FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan finance minister ready to respond to stem yen's rise
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 3, 2016 / 6:35 PM / a year ago

Japan finance minister ready to respond to stem yen's rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Light is cast on a Japanese 10,000 yen note as it's reflected in a plastic board in Tokyo, in this February 28, 2013 picture illustration. REUTERS/Shohei Miyano/File Photo

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Japan is concerned about the “speculative” and abrupt firming of the Japanese yen and will respond if necessary to stem the currency’s rise, Finance Minister Taro Aso told a news conference in Frankfurt on Tuesday.

“The economy is a living animal... one-sided, abrupt movements could have adverse impact on the economy, which is not desirable,” Aso said, adding that any steps taken will be in accordance with G20 agreements.

Speaking alongside Aso, Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda added that the bank would not hesitate to take additional steps to achieve its inflation target.

The yen surged to a 18-month high against the dollar after the BOJ held off from expanding monetary stimulus last week, defying market expectations for action even as soft global demand, an unwelcome rise in the yen and weak consumption threatened to derail a fragile economic recovery.

Reporting by Balazs Koranyi and Francesco Canepa

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.