Japanese robotics startup ZMP to delay Tokyo listing

The company logo of ZMP Inc. is seen on the body of a Robot Taxi Inc.'s Robot taxi, a self-driving taxi based on a Toyota Estima car body, during an unveiling ceremony in Yokohama, south of Tokyo, Japan, October 1, 2015. REUTERS/Yuya Shino

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japanese robotics startup ZMP Inc will delay its listing on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, originally set for Dec. 19, the company said on Thursday, after it found client information had leaked on to the Internet.

The leaked information has already been deleted and the company has found no new leaks, it said in a news release.

ZMP had received approval for an initial public offering worth up to $82 million as it seeks funds to speed development of autonomous driving technology.