FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Japan Display to raise $2 billion in IPO in 2013/14 fiscal year: Nikkei
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
September 12, 2013 / 11:19 PM / 4 years ago

Japan Display to raise $2 billion in IPO in 2013/14 fiscal year: Nikkei

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan Display, the world’s top maker of screens for smartphones and tablets, plans to raise 200 billion yen ($2 billion) in an initial public offering by the end of the financial year ending in March, the Nikkei newspaper said on Friday.

Japan Display, a supplier to Apple Inc (AAPL.O), was formed in 2012 from display units of Sony Corp (6758.T), Hitachi Ltd (6501.T) and Toshiba Corp (6502.T). It is 70 percent backed by the government.

Japan Display CEO Shuichi Otsuka told Reuters on September 5 the company would reach maximum capacity at a recently opened factory by next summer, raising the likelihood of an IPO early next year to fund a new facility.

On the same day, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters the company was aiming for an IPO during the current financial year that would value the entire business at about 800 billion yen.

Japan Display has tapped Goldman Sachs (GS.N), Nomura Securities (8604.T) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) as global coordinators for the IPO, sources with direct knowledge of the matter have told Reuters.

($1 = 99.1100 Japanese yen)

Reporting by Dominic Lau

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.