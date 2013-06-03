U.S. firm makes surprise offer for Greek government bonds

LONDON/ATHENS (Reuters) - A U.S. investment firm is offering to buy as much as 10 percent of all outstanding Greek government bonds, in an offer that surprised traders both because of its low price and its unexpected origin.

Japonica Partners, a Rhode Island-based firm not known for previous investments in government debt, launched a tender offer for up to 2.9 billion euros ($3.8 billion) in face value of Greece’s bonds, the firm said in an emailed statement on Monday.

Japonica said it had set a minimum purchase price of 45 percent of face value and would determine the price through an unmodified Dutch auction, under which investors can specify the price they are willing to pay.

That offer is well below current market prices for Greek bonds - at least one maturity traded above 60 percent on Monday.

One Athens-based bond trader said the offer seemed too low to have any prospects of success. The offer period, set to expire on July 1, was also unusually long, he added.

“It’s a strange offer,” said the bond trader who declined to be named.

A senior official from the Greek finance ministry told Reuters the ministry had had no contacts with Japonica.

Greek bond yields have plummeted since late last year, after the European Central Bank pledged to back euro zone sovereign debt and Athens avoided a chaotic bankruptcy and exit from the euro zone.

Greek 10-year bond yields dropped below 9 percent last month, according to TradeWeb data, hitting their lowest level since October 2010. They had risen to as high as 41 percent in March 2012, when Athens restructured its privately-held bonds as part of its EU/IMF bailout.

Those falling yields have been a boon for hedge funds betting on the country’s recovery, with the bet proving one of the biggest winners of 2012.

Japonica said it believed “that the market for Greece government bonds is volatile, highly illiquid, and at any time not necessarily reflective of their intrinsic value.”

A Munich-based spokesman at CNC Communications, which represents Japonica, said the offer was attractive for existing holders that wanted to cash in now. Calls to Japonica’s office went straight to voicemail.

As well as the terms of the offer, the origin also left some observers scratching their heads. One hedge fund investor said he knew Japonica as a big activist investor focused on corporate restructurings and not as a player in government debt markets.

Founded in 1988 by Paul Kazarian, Japonica specializes in “underperforming global special situations,” and previous investments include Allegheny International, Sunbeam-Oster and CNW Corp, according to its website.

The Japonica spokesman said the tender offer was the firm’s first concentrated “special situations” investment in Europe and that the firm had worked on the offer for more than a year.

The company does not disclose the size of its assets under management, he added.

Japonica said the tender had not been authorized by the Greek government and the firm is not otherwise connected to it.

($1 = 0.7675 euros)