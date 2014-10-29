Thailand's Jasmine Broadband to begin pre-marketing for $1 billion IPO early November: IFR

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - Thailand‘s Jasmine Broadband Internet Growth Infrastructure Fund plans to start premarketing for its initial public offering of up to $1 billion in early November, IFR reported.

The fund is targeting a yield of 7 percent to 8 percent and could have market capitalization of 55 billion to 70 billion baht ($1.7 billion to $2.2 billion), according to IFR.

The IPO was delayed in 2013 due to legal complications as well as political uncertainty in Thailand.

Bualuang Securities and Morgan Stanley are underwriters for the IPO.