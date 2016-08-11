FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Exchange operator Bats to buy swaps trading platform Javelin
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
Smoking in India
Bloomberg charity scrutinized by India for anti-tobacco funding, lobbying
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Energy and Environment
U.S. Midwest refiners eye best quarter in two years
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
Technology
Uber to end post-trip rider tracking
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
August 11, 2016 / 9:10 PM / a year ago

Exchange operator Bats to buy swaps trading platform Javelin

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Bats Global Markets BATS.Z, the No. 2 U.S. stock exchange operator by volume, said on Thursday it would acquire Javelin SEF LLC, a swaps exchange, for an undisclosed sum to enhance its foreign exchange trading operations.

Bats said the deal would help speed up its plans to begin offering trading of non-deliverable forwards (NDFs) for the foreign exchange (FX) market. The Kansas City-based company entered the FX market in January 2015 with its $365 purchase of currency trading platform Hotspot from KCG Holdings KCG.N.

NDFs allow investors to hedge against exposure to restricted foreign currencies against freely traded currencies. Certain market participants are required to trade NDF contracts, which had a daily turnover of $127 billion in 2014, on exchanges under Dodd Frank regulations.

"Our acquisition of Javelin underlines our commitment to the FX market and is an acceleration of our FX product rollout plans," BATS Chief Executive Officer Chris Concannon said in a statement.

The transaction is pending regulatory approval.

Bats also runs two U.S. options exchanges and the largest pan-European stock exchange.

Reporting by John McCrank; Editing by Tom Brown

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.