FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Wearable fitness devices maker Jawbone cuts jobs
Sections
Featured
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Business
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Health News
November 20, 2015 / 6:06 PM / 2 years ago

Wearable fitness devices maker Jawbone cuts jobs

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Wearable fitness tracking devices maker Jawbone said it cut about 60 jobs, or about 15 percent of it workforce.

Jawbone also said it would close its New York office and downsize operations in Sunnyvale, California and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. However, the product line would remain the same, the company said.

“We have made the difficult decision to reorganize the company which has had an impact on our global workforce,” San Francisco-based Jawbone said in an emailed statement.

Technology news website TechCrunch first reported the news on Friday. (tcrn.ch/218AV5y)

Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.