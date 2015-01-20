FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
EU regulators resume Orange, Jazztel 3.4 billion euro merger scrutiny
Sections
Featured
St. Louis protest turns violent
st. louis
St. Louis protest turns violent
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
January 20, 2015 / 3:35 PM / 3 years ago

EU regulators resume Orange, Jazztel 3.4 billion euro merger scrutiny

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Union antitrust regulators have resumed their scrutiny of Orange’s bid for Spanish peer Jazztel after the French telecoms operator provided details of the 3.4-billion-euro ($3.95 billion) deal as requested.

The European Commission, which halted its probe on Jan. 14, said on Tuesday that it would now decide on the proposed takeover by April 30 versus a previous deadline of April 24.

A person familiar with the deal said regulators had a list of as many as 60 questions to which they wanted answers.

The EU watchdog opened an in-depth investigation into the deal in December last year, worried that it would reduce competition for fixed Internet access and fixed-mobile multiple play offers in Spain and lead to price increases.

The Commission also rejected concessions offered by Orange, France’s largest telecoms provider, as insufficient.

Orange is seeking to reinforce its presence in Spain where it competes with market leader Telefonica and Vodafone.

Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.