Orange lowers acceptance threshold for Jazztel acquisition offer
#Deals
October 16, 2014 / 4:20 PM / 3 years ago

Orange lowers acceptance threshold for Jazztel acquisition offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The logos of Jazztel and Orange are pictured in Madrid, September 16, 2014. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - French telecoms group Orange (ORAN.PA) has lowered the threshold of shareholder backing it needs in order for its 3.4 billion euro ($4.36 billion) offer to buy Spanish operator Jazztel JAZ.MC to go through.

The deal is conditional on 51.398 percent of shareholders backing the offer, Orange said in a statement to Spain’s stock market regulator, down from the 57 percent threshold it had previously set.

(This version of the story corrects original acceptance threshold from 65 percent to 57 percent)

Reporting by Andres Gonzalez, Writing by Sarah White, Editing by Julien Toyer

