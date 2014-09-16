Spain regulator to probe pre-deal Jazztel price rise: Orange

MADRID (Reuters) - A sharp rise in the price of Jazztel shares on Monday, shortly before the announcement of an offer by French telecom operator Orange, will be investigated by the Spanish stock market regulator, the CNMV, an Orange executive said on Tuesday.

“The sharp movements in the share price ... will obviously be investigated by the CNMV authorities,” said Federico Colom, the finance director for Orange’s Spanish unit, at a press conference in Madrid.