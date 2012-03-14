FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JBS ups Pilgrim's Pride stake to 75 percent
Sections
Featured
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
World
U.S. flies bombers over Korea as Trump discusses options
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
U.S.
Helicopters pluck 42 people, 5 dogs, 1 cat from brink of wildfire
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 14, 2012 / 1:05 PM / in 6 years

JBS ups Pilgrim's Pride stake to 75 percent

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil’s JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world’s biggest beef processor, raised its stake in affiliate Pilgrim’s Pride Corp PPC.N by $107.2 million, strengthening its bet on a United States chicken market struggling with rising feed costs.

JBS said it purchased the remaining stock belonging to founder Lonnie “Bo” Pilgrim at roughly $5.69 per share, according to securities filing on Wednesday, raising its stake in Pilgrim’s Pride from 68 percent to 75.3 percent.

“This acquisition represents another show of confidence in the U.S. chicken sector. With low costs and growing exports from that country, JBS believes there is great potential to raise margins,” Jeremiah O‘Callaghan, head of investor relations said in a statement.

Pilgrim’s Pride, the second biggest poultry producer in the United States, lost nearly $500 million last year as it struggled with rising feed costs and weak chicken prices.

Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.