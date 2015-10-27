FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's JBS considers a slew of acquisitions, chairman says
October 27, 2015 / 2:08 PM / 2 years ago

Brazil's JBS considers a slew of acquisitions, chairman says

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - JBS SA (JBSS3.SA), the world’s largest meat packer, is ready to take on a slew of acquisitions next year, Chairman Joesley Batista said on Tuesday.

The Brazilian company controls assets in the United States, Australia and other countries. Batista, speaking on the sidelines of a telecommunications industry event in São Paulo, declined to elaborate on potential takeover targets.

Shares of JBS rose following Batista’s remarks, gaining 1.6 percent to 15.41 reais.

Reporting by Luciana Bruno; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

