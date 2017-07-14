FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JBS sells Canada cattle feeding operation for $40 million to MCF
July 14, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 3 hours ago

JBS sells Canada cattle feeding operation for $40 million to MCF

1 Min Read

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's JBS SA has agreed to sell its feed lots in Canada and an adjoining farm to MCF Holdings Ltd for $40 million, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

According to the terms of the agreement JBS' subsidiary Food Canada Inc. signed, MCF will continue to supply cattle to JBS Canada's unit in Brooks, the filing said. On June 20, after its controlling shareholder paid a record fine for involvement in corruption, JBS announced the intention to sell $1.8 billion in assets, including its U.S. cattle feeding operation.

Reporting by Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Sandra Maler

