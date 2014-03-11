J.C. Penney shares jump on Citi upgrade

Customers ride the escalator at a J.C. Penney store in New York August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc shares (JCP.N) rose as much as 10 percent after Citigroup upgraded its rating to “buy” from “neutral,” saying the department store’s sales will continue to grow and dismissing concerns about its liquidity.

Citi raised its price target on Penney’s shares to $11. It also said Penney, which last year had to raise money three times in debt and equity markets, has “sufficient liquidity.”

Penney shares were up 8.5 percent to $9.13 in morning trading, reaching their highest level since December. They fell as low as $4.90 five weeks ago.

Penney’s stock has been on a tear since the retailer two weeks ago gave an upbeat forecast for fiscal 2015, saying comparable sales would rise as much as 5 percent. The retailer also said at that time that the hardest part of its turnaround was behind it.

“JCP can continue to deliver positive comp store sales,” Citi analyst Oliver Chen wrote in a research note, pointing to an overhaul to the retailer’s home goods section. Comparable store sales are sales at stores open at least a year.

Penney sales plummeted in 2012 and most of 2013 following an attempt to go upmarket with trendier wares.