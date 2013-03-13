FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J.C. Penney CFO says he and CEO are not going anywhere
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
March 13, 2013 / 6:45 PM / in 5 years

J.C. Penney CFO says he and CEO are not going anywhere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A JC Penny department store sign is shown in Oceanside, California, November 5, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) Chief Financial Officer Ken Hannah on Wednesday insisted neither he nor Chief Executive Ron Johnson has any plans to resign despite growing pressure on the company over its turnaround plans.

“I‘m not resigning. Ron is not resigning,” Hannah said during a presentation at a Bank of America Merrill Lynch conference, which was monitored via webcast. He added the turnaround would take “a lot more patience” from investors.

Related Coverage

Reporting by Phil Wahba; Writing by Ben Berkowitz; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.