J.C. Penney former controller now interim accounting officer

Customers ride the escalator at a J.C. Penney store in New York August 14, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) said on Thursday that Mark Sweeney has left the company after serving as senior vice president and controller for just over a year, and that it has named Dennis Miller, who was controller before Sweeney, as its interim principal accounting officer.

The department store operator, which is under pressure to improve its business quickly, did not say why Sweeney left Penney on September 20. He was appointed controller on September 5, 2012.

Miller, 60, currently oversees Penney’s shared services center in Salt Lake City and was Penney’s senior vice president and controller from June 3, 2008 until September 5, 2012.

Before joining Penney, Sweeney served as vice president and operational controller of General Electric Co (GE.N).