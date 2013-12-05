FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hayman Capital sells entire stake in J.C. Penney: Bloomberg TV
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
December 5, 2013 / 6:23 PM / 4 years ago

Hayman Capital sells entire stake in J.C. Penney: Bloomberg TV

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kyle Bass, founder and principal of Hayman Capital Management, L.P., speaks at the Sohn Investment Conference in New York, May 8, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

(Reuters) - Hedge fund Hayman Capital Management LP sold all its shares in J.C. Penney (JCP.N) but still holds the ailing retailer’s debt, fund manager Kyle Bass told Bloomberg TV on Thursday.

Penney’s shares fell as much as 10 percent, the biggest drop since September 27, before closing down 8.4 percent at $8.85 on the New York Stock Exchange.

Dallas-based Hayman disclosed a 5.2 percent stake in Penney in September. In November it reported that it had reduced the stake to about 1.87 percent. (link.reuters.com/qaz25v)

Hayman Capital is known for earning millions by betting against the overheated subprime mortgage market before the financial crisis.

J.C. Penney said on Tuesday that comparable-store sales rose for the second straight month in November as its aggressive discounts and the return of some in-house brands brought shoppers back to its stores.

Bass told CNBC television on October 9 that while he believed J.C. Penney’s chief executive, Mike Ullman, and his team would be able to stabilize sales, his firm was “not investing in a turnaround” of the company.

Aaron Cowen, chief investment officer of Suvretta Capital Management LLC, told Reuters last month that J.C. Penney shares offer insufficient reward for the risk.

He said the company could go bankrupt within the next several years if it continued along its “current trajectory for long periods of time.”

Reporting by Aditi Shrivastava and Sam Forgione; Editing by Don Sebastian and Leslie Adler

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.