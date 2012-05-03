FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
J.C. Penney names new CFO
#Business News
May 3, 2012 / 8:47 PM / in 5 years

J.C. Penney names new CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sign outside the J.C. Penney store is seen in Westminster, Colorado May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) on Thursday said it named an outside executive with experience in reducing costs to be its new finance chief.

Ken Hannah, who will start on Monday and report to Chief Operating Officer Mike Kramer, was most recently president of solar energy at MEMC Electronics Materials, where his responsibilities included simplifying the organizations and cutting costs.

Earlier in his career he held finance positions at The Home Depot Inc (HD.N) and Boeing (BA.N).

Kramer has been interim CFO since April 13, when Michael Dastugue left as CFO after only 15 months.

Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Bernard Orr

