FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
J.C. Penney cuts another 350 headquarter jobs
Sections
Featured
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
U.S.
Hurricane Nate weakens, causes no major damages
A tale of two photos
Reuters Backstory
A tale of two photos
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
Trump seeks crackdown for 'Dreamer' deal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
July 10, 2012 / 6:31 PM / in 5 years

J.C. Penney cuts another 350 headquarter jobs

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The sign outside the J.C. Penney store is seen in Westminster, Colorado May 16, 2011. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc announced another 350 job cuts at its Plano, Texas headquarters, completing a reorganization of its home office designed to help it bring costs in line with those of rivals.

The department store chain, which is involved in a radical transformation including a new pricing strategy and the remodeling of its fleet of 1,100 stores, said the cuts will contribute to its previously announced plan to reduce costs by $900 million a year by the end of 2012.

The Plano, Texas-based retailer said in April it would lay off 600 workers at its headquarters. As of January 28, 2012, the company had 159,000 employees.

Penney’s transformation, which includes the discontinuation of coupons and most sales events, has gotten off to a poor start: Penney’s same-store sales fell 18.9 percent in its first quarter, when it also had an unexpected net loss.

When Penney announced its turnaround plan in January, it estimated it could save $200 million a year in costs with a leaner home office.

In a company presentation in January, Penney said that in 2010, selling, general and administrative expenses were equal to 31 percent of revenue, compared with 21 percent at rival Kohl’s Corp. (Reporting by Phil Wahba; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.