FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Penney ex-CEO Johnson losing a fortune on his failed experiment
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 9, 2013 / 10:20 PM / in 4 years

Penney ex-CEO Johnson losing a fortune on his failed experiment

Phil Wahba

2 Min Read

J.C. Penney Chief Executive Ron Johnson testifies in New York state Supreme Court in Manhattan March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Thomas Iannaccone/Pool

(Reuters) - Few investors are taking as big a hit from J.C. Penney Co Inc’s (JCP.N) failed turnaround experiment as the man who engineered it: recently ousted Chief Executive Ron Johnson.

Johnson is out at least $37.6 million so far, excluding his salary and fringe benefits, according to regulatory filings reviewed by compensation consultants Equilar.

Johnson, who incorrectly bet Penney shoppers would take to his no-coupons, no-discounts strategy, put in $50 million of his own money to buy 7.26 million warrants in 2011. That gave him the right to buy shares at $29.92, a way to show investors confidence in his plan for Penney.

The only problem for Johnson is that shares, which were worth $35.37 when he bought the warrants, fell 55 percent between then and Monday, when his ousting was announced.

Under the terms of his agreement with Penney, Johnson was not allowed to exercise the warrants unless he was terminated from his job, in which case they would be exercisable immediately.

With shares at $13.93 on Tuesday afternoon, hovering just above 12-year lows, the warrants are deep underwater and unlikely to rise to profitable levels for him any time soon.

Johnson could not be reached for comment.

The steps Johnson took to align his potential compensation with Penney’s performance were uncommon, said Aaron Boyd, director of research at Equilar.

Johnson’s pain is slightly dulled by the 893,000 Penney shares he still holds from a grant of 1.66 million shares the retailer gave him in 2011, compensation for benefits he was losing by leaving Apple Inc (AAPL.O). (He sold some in 2012 to cover tax obligations).

The remaining shares are worth $12.4 million, or less than half what they were worth when he got them.

Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Leslie Gevirtz

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.