J.C. Penney Texas land deal could generate $200 million: Bloomberg
February 13, 2014 / 1:16 AM / 4 years ago

J.C. Penney Texas land deal could generate $200 million: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sign outside the J.C. Penney store is seen in Westminster, Colorado February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co Inc (JCP.N) could generate $200 million from the planned land development around its Texas headquarters, Bloomberg reported on Wednesday, citing an analysis of property records and a project estimate.

The retailer said in a statement on February 6 that it hired three firms to develop the 240 acres it had acquired in 1987.

The land has been appraised at about $90 million, the report said, citing public records. (r.reuters.com/rux76v)

Fehmi Karahan, chief executive of one of the firms the retailer hired, said the value of the land could at least double once the project is complete, according to the Bloomberg report.

J.C. Penney was not immediately available for comment.

Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar; Editing by Richard Chang

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
