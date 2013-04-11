FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Three more top executives leave J.C. Penney: report
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 11, 2013 / 2:34 AM / 4 years ago

Three more top executives leave J.C. Penney: report

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The sign at the entrance of a J.C. Penney store is pictured in Arcadia, California March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - Three more top executives at J.C. Penney (JCP.N) have left the ailing retailer, the New York Post reported, following the ouster of Chief Executive Ron Johnson.

Chief Operating Officer Mike Kramer, Chief Talent Officer Daniel Walker and Chief Creative Officer Mike Fisher exited the retailer on Wednesday, it said.

In a controversial move, the struggling department store chain parted ways with Johnson, who failed to win over shoppers and investors with his everyday-low-price strategy, and on Monday rehired Johnson’s predecessor, former CEO Myron Ullman, to revive the company.

Citing a source close to the retailer, the newspaper said Kramer resigned but added it was not clear whether Walker and Fisher left voluntarily.

J.C. Penney could not immediately be reached for comment by Reuters outside of regular U.S. business hours.

The three executives, like Johnson, had previously worked at Apple Inc (AAPL.O).

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad in Bangalore; Editing by Edwina Gibbs

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.