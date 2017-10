The sign at the entrance of a J.C. Penney store is pictured in Arcadia, California March 1, 2013. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

(Reuters) - J.C. Penney Co (JCP.N) same-store sales are down more than 10 percent so far in its fiscal first quarter, Dow Jones reported on Tuesday, citing sources.

Penney ousted Chief Executive Ron Johnson on Monday after his turnaround plan for the retailer caused sales to plunge.