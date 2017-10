The sign outside the J.C. Penney store is seen in Westminster, Colorado February 20, 2009. REUTERS/Rick Wilking

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is offering a block of 10 million J.C. Penney (JCP.N) shares at a price of between $16.40 and $16.60 per share, CNBC reported on Monday.

J.C. Penney shares fell 5.6 percent in after-hours trading. The company has about 219 million shares outstanding.

Related Coverage Vornado selling nearly half its stake in Penney