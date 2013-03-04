FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Deutsche Bank selling block of Vornado shares in Penney
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
Saudi Arabia
Saudi women can drive at last, but some say it came at a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Global Markets
March 4, 2013 / 10:46 PM / in 5 years

Deutsche Bank selling block of Vornado shares in Penney

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is offering a block of 10 million shares in retailer J.C. Penney (JCP.N) that is being sold by Vornado Realty Trust (VNO.N), a source familiar with the offering said on Monday.

The news, which saw shares of J.C. Penney fall in after-hours trade, came less than a week after the department store chain reported its sharpest sales drop since announcing a grand transformation plan 13 months ago.

Vornado is the Penney’s third-largest shareholder and its chairman, Steven Roth, sits on the retailer’s board.

Vornado investors have been unhappy with the firm’s investment in Penney, which has been struggling to turn around under Chief Executive Ron Johnson.

The second-largest U.S. real estate investment trust after Simon Property Group Inc (SPG.N), Vornado last week said it recorded a $224.9 million non-cash charge in connection with its Penney investment.

“J.C. Penney is a newer investment, which is struggling right now,” Roth told investors on the earnings call.

Representatives for Penney and Roth could not be reached for comment on Monday.

Shares of J.C. Penney were down 3.5 percent to $16.15 in after-hours trading on Monday.

Reporting By Ben Berkowitz, Olivia Oran, Ilaina Jonas; Writing by Dhanya Skariachan; Editing by Bernard Orr and Tim Dobbyn

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.