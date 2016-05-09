JD.com slower revenue growth forecast hits shares

Richard Liu (C), CEO and founder of China's e-commerce company JD.com, smiles before ringing the opening bell at the NASDAQ Market Site building at Times Square in New York May 22, 2014. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

BENGALURU/BEIJING (Reuters) - Chinese online retailer JD.com (JD.O) forecast slower revenue growth for the second quarter on Monday, sending its shares tumbling more than 9 percent even though its expansion in the first three months broadly met expectations.

The outlook from China’s second biggest ecommerce firm after market leader Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA.N) is the latest to raise questions about an economy that grew at its slowest pace since the global financial crisis in the first quarter.

JD.com’s shares fell as much as 9.1 percent to $22.90 in morning trading in New York and were down at $23.00 at 1502 GMT, though still above their 2016 low of $22.14 set on Feb. 11.

JD.com said it expected second-quarter revenue to grow by 40-44 percent, a far cry from the 60 percent clip in the same period a year and a reflection of a slowdown in spending.

“This guidance reflects our conservative outlook in light of the slowing consumption growth and our increasing focus on profitable growth in 2016,” JD.com Chief Financial Officer Sidney Huang said on a conference call to discuss its results.

JD.com’s online shopping business is similar to Amazon.com Inc’s (AMZN.O) and suffers from similar issues of low, or negative margins, given it is built on heavy investment in logistics and infrastructure.

The Chinese company said its net revenue rose 47 percent to 53.97 billion yuan in the first quarter, shy of an average analyst forecast of 54.28 billion yuan.

The amount of goods transacted on its platforms - or gross merchandise volume - rose 55 percent to 129.3 billion yuan.

While JD.com’s revenue and the value of goods transacted on its platforms are growing faster than at Alibaba, it is also coming from a smaller base.

Last week, investors welcomed rival Alibaba’s results which showed its fourth-quarter sales rose 39 percent after its core online shopping business grew.

The net loss attributable to JD.com shareholders widened to 909.8 million yuan in the first quarter from 710.2 million yuan as marketing expenses jumped about 50 percent.

Excluding items, the company earned 0.15 yuan per share, in line with analysts’ estimates.