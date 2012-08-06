FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JDA Software forecasts FY below estimates; shares slip
August 6, 2012 / 9:36 PM / in 5 years

JDA Software forecasts FY below estimates; shares slip

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - JDA Software Group Inc JDAS.O, which makes supply chain management software, reported quarterly revenue that missed analysts’ expectations and forecast full-year results well below Wall Street estimates, sending its shares down 9 percent in extended trade.

The company expects full-year adjusted earnings of $2.05 to $2.20 per share on revenue of $675 million to $690 million.

Analysts were expecting earnings of $2.31 per share, excluding items, on revenue of $711.7 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Net income for the second-quarter was $10.6 million, or 25 cents per share, compared with $12.7 million, or 30 cents per share, a year earlier.

Excluding items, the company earned 54 cents per share.

Revenue rose 2 percent to $168.8 million.

Analysts had expected earnings of 52 cents per share on revenue of $173.4 million.

Shares of the Scottsdale, Arizona-based company fell $2.67 to $27.82 in after-market trading. They closed at $30.49 on the Nasdaq on Monday.

Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
