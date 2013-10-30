FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JDS Uniphase revenue rises on demand for networking products
October 30, 2013 / 8:38 PM / 4 years ago

JDS Uniphase revenue rises on demand for networking products

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - JDS Uniphase Corp JDSU.O reported a 2 percent rise in first-quarter revenue, driven by higher demand for its products from network-gear makers.

Net revenue rose to $429 million in the quarter ended September 28, from $420.9 million a year earlier.

JDS reported a profit of $0.3 million, or breakevern per share, compared with a loss of $11.6 million, or 5 cents per share.

JDS makes instruments and test tools to deploy and optimize communications equipment and broadband networks for customers such as AT&T Inc (T.N), Time Warner Cable Inc TWC.N and Verizon Communications Inc (VZ.N).

It also supplies equipment to network-gear makers such as Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO.O).

Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Maju Samuel

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
