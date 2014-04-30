FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jean Coutu profit rises on higher generic drug sales
April 30, 2014 / 11:13 AM / 3 years ago

Jean Coutu profit rises on higher generic drug sales

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jean Coutu Group (PJC) Inc. Chairman Jean Coutu speaks during their annual general meeting in Longueuil, Quebec, July 5, 2011. REUTERS/Christinne Muschi

(Reuters) - Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc (PJCa.TO) reported an 8 percent rise in fourth-quarter profit, helped by higher sales at its Pro Doc generic drug outlets.

Total sales rose marginally to C$685.4 million ($625 million) in the fourth quarter ended March 31.

Net profit rose to C$57.7 million, or 30 Canadian cents per share, from C$53.5 million, or 25 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.0966 Canadian Dollars)

Reporting By Sneha Banerjee in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
