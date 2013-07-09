Jean Coutu's first-quarter profit plunges

(Reuters) - Canadian drugstore chain Jean Coutu Group Inc’s (PJCa.TO) first-quarter profit fell 77 percent, mainly due to lower generic drug prices.

A slew of price control measures have crimped prescription sales growth at Jean Coutu and rivals such as Shoppers Drug Mart SC.TO.

Jean Coutu’s net profit fell to C$108.6 million ($102.9 million), or 51 Canadian cents per share, in the quarter ended June 1, from C$397.3 million, or C$1.81 per share, a year earlier.

($1 = 1.0560 Canadian dollars)