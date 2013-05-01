FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jean Coutu's revenue hit by lower generic drug prices
May 1, 2013 / 11:27 AM / 4 years ago

Jean Coutu's revenue hit by lower generic drug prices

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A pedestrian walks past a Jean Coutu pharmacy in downtown Montreal, April 28, 2010. REUTERS/Shaun Best

(Reuters) - Canadian pharmacy chain Jean Coutu Group Inc (PJCa.TO) reported a 7 percent fall in revenue due to reductions in the prices of generic drugs and an additional reporting week in the year-earlier quarter.

Total sales fell to C$682.7 million in the fourth quarter.

Net profit declined to C$53.6 million ($53.3 million), or 25 Canadian cents a share, from C$62 million, or 28 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Reporting by Krithika Krishnamurthy in Bangalore; Editing by Sreejiraj Eluvangal

