Jefferies to pay $7 million in auction-rate securities arbitration
September 26, 2013 / 1:31 AM / 4 years ago

Jefferies to pay $7 million in auction-rate securities arbitration

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Investment bank Jefferies Group LLC, a unit of Leucadia National Corp, has been ordered by an arbitrator to pay $7 million to an investor over an auction-rate securities dispute.

Saddlebag LLC filed a statement of claim in May 2012 with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority claiming Jefferies wrongfully invested certain bond proceeds in unspecified, illiquid, auction-rate securities.

Auction-rate securities were sold by financial firms as highly-liquid short-term instruments similar to money-market funds but with slightly higher returns.

But the $330 billion auction-rate market failed in 2008 due to the credit crunch, and thousands of investors were left with securities that could not be sold.

Saddlebag had originally requested $16 million in compensation. (FINRA Dispute Resolution: r.reuters.com/vyk43v)

Reporting by John McCrank in New York; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
